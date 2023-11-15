How to Master the Difficult Art of Receiving (and Giving) Feedback | Sheila Heen

This insightful conversation with Sheila Heen delves into the complexities of giving and receiving feedback.

It discusses the significance of understanding feedback, the role of self-awareness, and the importance of empathy in communication.

The conversation also highlights the need to consider cultural and generational differences when dealing with feedback.

Decoding Feedback

Feedback should be understood before deciding whether to accept or reject it.

This involves asking about the origin of the feedback and potential implications for the future.

This approach can help avoid defensive reactions and foster a more productive dialogue.

The Future-Oriented Approach

Adopting a future-oriented approach when feeling defensive can be beneficial.

Rather than arguing about past misunderstandings, asking about the changes the feedback provider would like to see can shift the conversation to a constructive direction, clarifying expectations and promoting effective changes.

It’s not just that we have difficult conversations in our most important relationships. Those conversations are the relationship. – Sheila Heen

Significance of Self-Awareness

Self-awareness is crucial in feedback discussions.

Recognizing one’s emotional state during a conversation can help diffuse tension and create a more open dialogue.

This awareness can also help regain composure and respond more effectively to feedback.