How to navigate the AI revolution?

We need to recognize the existence and threats that come with these tools, but rather than fearing it, we should learn how to live with it because it is unlikely that it will ever go away. – Xaviera Manzano

Xaviera Manzano explores the potential impacts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on various aspects of our lives, particularly education. She presents a balanced view of AI’s capabilities and challenges, examining how it could revolutionize industries while also posing ethical and societal dilemmas.

Table of Contents

Demystifying AI

Artificial Intelligence is often misunderstood or feared due to concerns about job losses, cheating in academics, and diminished human thinking abilities.

However, understanding AI better can help mitigate these negative impacts while maximizing its benefits.

AI’s Current Capabilities

AI today has remarkable capabilities such as creating music, writing books, and even generating sonnets.

A key example is GPT-3, an advanced language model that can perform a wide range of tasks from answering queries to creative writing.