How To Not Get Screwed As A Software Engineer

How To Not Get Screwed As A Software Engine

Explore the common pitfalls that technical founders and early technical employees often face in startup scenarios, including equity distribution, workload imbalance, and decision-making processes.

This podcast episode provides advice and strategies to help technical professionals navigate these challenges and ensure fair treatment in their roles.

Equity Distribution

Technical founders often find themselves with a smaller share of equity, despite their substantial contribution.

Equity distribution should reflect the work and value each founder brings to the startup, and should be close to even for fairness.

I always just think that like the vast majority of the journey is ahead of you not behind you and you want your co-founders to feel like owners and partners. – Dalton

Participation in Decision-Making

Technical professionals are often excluded from critical business decisions, despite their significant contributions.

It’s crucial that they have a seat at the table during decision-making processes, reflecting their value and contributions to the startup.

🚀



➡️Download: iOS



BigIdeas App brings you big ideas from world's best books, podcasts, videos in bite-sized format - across a range of topics. All for free!

Read Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️Download: Android brings you big ideas from world's best books, podcasts, videos in bite-sized format - across a range of topics. All for free!

Workload Imbalance

Technical professionals often bear the brunt of long work hours, while counterparts in business roles may not contribute as much.

All co-founders should be equally committed and contribute similar effort levels to the startup.