How to overcome the fear of people's opinions?

‘The first order of business is just to bring it [FOPO] to awareness.’ – Dr. Michael Gervais

Dr. Michael Gervais, a leading high-performance psychologist, delves into how the fear of people’s opinions (FOPO) can limit human potential and provides strategies to overcome it.

Through his book ‘The First Rule Of Mastery’, he explores the role of awareness, mental skills training, and focusing on the present moment in overcoming FOPO.

Table of Contents

Defining FOPO

Fear Of People’s Opinions (FOPO) is a significant hindrance to human potential.

It involves an excessive concern about what others think, influencing individual behavior and decision-making processes.

Often, this leads to conformity or performance-oriented actions aimed at gaining approval or avoiding rejection.

Role of Awareness in Combatting FOPO

Awareness is a critical first step in addressing FOPO.

Recognizing its existence and understanding its influence on one’s behavior can initiate the process of overcoming it.

This involves questioning if one’s thoughts and actions are primarily driven by the fear of others’ judgments.