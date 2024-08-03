How to Price Your B2B Product: YC partner shares it all

Pricing your product or service can be one of the most daunting tasks for a startup founder. Fair pricing can not only secure a deal but also ensure long-term profitability and customer satisfaction.

Here are key recommendations by YC Group Partner Tom Blomfield on pricing strategies

Understand the Value Equation

Start by identifying the value your product delivers to your customer. This value could be in the form of cost savings, time savings, or revenue increase. Collaborate with key decision-makers in the customer's organization to derive these values accurately.