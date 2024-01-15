How to protect yourself from the misuse of AI?

‘If we cannot believe what we see, what do we believe in? It is very important that we question this system constantly.’ – Anna Danés

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming a part of our everyday lives, but with this comes potential misuse and ethical concerns.

Anna Danés, an AI ethicist, addresses these issues. She emphasizes the importance of staying informed about AI advancements, being cautious with personal data sharing, understanding potential algorithmic bias, and constantly questioning any perceived unfairness.

Table of Contents

Everyday Interactions with AI

The daily interaction with artificial intelligence is bound to increase exponentially in the near future.

This means more data collection and potentially more exposure to unfair situations due to biases inherent in the technology.

Bias in Educational Institutions

Artificial Intelligence systems are being used by educational institutions to predict student performance and dropout rates.

However, if these systems use certain markers as indicators of potential dropout risk, it could lead to unjust bias.