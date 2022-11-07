How to quickly eliminate stress.The Lion’s Breath Technique:

The Lion’s Breath Technique:
Pranayama is an ancient breathing practice originating from yogic traditions in India.
The Lion’s Breath is a form of Pranayama that has been shown to eliminate stress.
Here’s how it works:
• Focus your gaze on the tip of your nose.
• Inhale deeply through your nose.
• Open your mouth, stick your tongue out and down to your chin.
• Exhale forcefully with a “HA!” sound.
You’ll want to take a few normal breaths through your nose with a relaxed face after each rep.
Repeat this process 5-10 times, depending on time and your level of practice.
Limit the forcefulness of the exhale if you’re a beginner.
• Reduces stress immediately.
• Creates a feeling of power and self-confidence (great for before a big presentation).
• Opens up the face, neck, and chest muscles.
Next time you feel your stress levels rising, give it a shot!
