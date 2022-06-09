How to say 1 idea in 1000 different ways?

This dead-simple system will help you say 1 idea in 1,000 unique ways (so you never stare at a blank page again). It’s called the 4A Framework – here’s how it works:

The 4A Framework is simple. It lets you talk about *any topic* with 4 core buckets: • Actionable (here’s how) • Analytical (here’s are the numbers) • Aspirational (yes, you can) • Anthropological (here’s why) Let me show you some examples:

Actionable: These are tactical, implemental pieces of content. The reader should gain some new insight or instruction they didn’t have beforehand. • Tips • Hacks • Curation • Resources • Ultimate guides Take your core idea and help the reader put it into practice.

Analytical: These are breakdowns involving numbers, frameworks, and processes. Take your core idea and support it with numbers and analysis. • Trends • Reasons • Numbers • Examples • Teardowns • Swipe files Help the reader unlock a new way of thinking.

Aspirational: These are stories of how you or others put your core idea into practice. • Lessons • Mistakes • Reflections • Personal stories • Stories of growth • Underrated traits • Advice to past self Help the reader understand what’s possible.

Anthropological: These are things that speak to universal human nature. • Fears • Failures • Struggles • Paradoxes • Observations • Comparisons • Why others are wrong • Why you’ve been misled Help the reader understand *why* something is the way it is.

And that’s it – that’s the whole system. The beauty of the 4A framework is once you see it, you start to see *every* piece of content through its lens. The close reader will realize this is a purely actionable thread! (And hopefully you’re walking away with a new framework).