You’d work to explain [to investors] that you were a tech company and there are other tech companies that happen to be in life sciences or in healthcare but were being built like tech companies and that was the opportunity. – Sean Duffy

Sean Duffy, the co-founder and CEO of Omada Health, discusses the evolution and growth of his company. He provides unique insights into the changing venture capital environment, future of AI in healthcare, challenges faced by digital health companies, and how to scale a digital health startup.

Table of Contents

The Journey to One Million Patients

Achieving a user base of one million is a significant milestone for digital health companies like Omada.

However, it’s crucial to maintain perspective – while this is an achievement worth celebrating briefly, there are still millions more patients who could benefit from such services.

The real impact lies in reaching tens or hundreds of millions of users.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Building Trust and Serving Customers

To scale effectively in the digital health sector requires earning customer trust and serving members well.

Despite having solid foundations at one million users, it’s important to understand that this is just the beginning compared to what digital health can potentially achieve.