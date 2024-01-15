How to scale a digital health startup?
You’d work to explain [to investors] that you were a tech company and there are other tech companies that happen to be in life sciences or in healthcare but were being built like tech companies and that was the opportunity. – Sean Duffy
Sean Duffy, the co-founder and CEO of Omada Health, discusses the evolution and growth of his company. He provides unique insights into the changing venture capital environment, future of AI in healthcare, challenges faced by digital health companies, and how to scale a digital health startup.
Table of Contents
- The Journey to One Million Patients
- Building Trust and Serving Customers
- Challenges Faced by Disruptive Businesses
- Changing Venture Capital Landscape
- Evolving Go-to-Market Landscape
- Infrastructure Development in Digital Health
- Increasing Tech Fluency among Life Science Graduates
- Emergence of Dual-Experienced Talent Pool
- Founder’s Evolution
- Future Trends: GLP-1 and Generative AI Landscape
- Importance of Thoughtful Pricing
- Role of AI in Healthcare
The Journey to One Million Patients
Achieving a user base of one million is a significant milestone for digital health companies like Omada.
However, it’s crucial to maintain perspective – while this is an achievement worth celebrating briefly, there are still millions more patients who could benefit from such services.
The real impact lies in reaching tens or hundreds of millions of users.
Building Trust and Serving Customers
To scale effectively in the digital health sector requires earning customer trust and serving members well.
Despite having solid foundations at one million users, it’s important to understand that this is just the beginning compared to what digital health can potentially achieve.