How to structure and organize more effective meetings?

‘Right-size’ your meeting. That means having the right people in the room with a realistic agenda that will actually allow you to accomplish the goal. – Karin Reed

Explore the reasons why meetings are often seen as ineffective and discover how to transform them into productive gatherings.

With insights from Emmy Award winner Karin Reed and ‘The Meeting Doctor’ Joe Allen, learn how to structure your meetings, manage participation equity, and adapt to virtual and hybrid environments.

Table of Contents

The Problem with Meetings

Meetings are frequently rated as poor due to lack of organization and inefficient habits.

This negative perception perpetuates a cycle of unproductive gatherings, with around 51% of meetings considered unsuccessful.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Constraints Leading to Ineffective Meetings

Three major constraints hinder the effectiveness of meetings: lack of intentionality (no clear purpose or goal), meeting bloat (excessive attendees), and poor management of participation equity (domination by louder voices).

Addressing these issues can significantly enhance meeting productivity.