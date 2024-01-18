How to structure and organize more effective meetings?
‘Right-size’ your meeting. That means having the right people in the room with a realistic agenda that will actually allow you to accomplish the goal. – Karin Reed
Explore the reasons why meetings are often seen as ineffective and discover how to transform them into productive gatherings.
With insights from Emmy Award winner Karin Reed and ‘The Meeting Doctor’ Joe Allen, learn how to structure your meetings, manage participation equity, and adapt to virtual and hybrid environments.
Table of Contents
- The Problem with Meetings
- Constraints Leading to Ineffective Meetings
- Importance of Participation Equity
- Influence of Meeting Structures
- Best Practices for Virtual & Hybrid Meetings
- ‘On-Air’ Presence in Virtual Meetings
- Managing Disruptive Behaviors
- Building a Reputation for Efficiency
- Eye Contact in Virtual Meetings
- Addressing Proximity Bias in Hybrid Meetings
- ‘Right-Sizing’ Your Meeting
- Investment of Time for Better Meetings
The Problem with Meetings
Meetings are frequently rated as poor due to lack of organization and inefficient habits.
This negative perception perpetuates a cycle of unproductive gatherings, with around 51% of meetings considered unsuccessful.
Constraints Leading to Ineffective Meetings
Three major constraints hinder the effectiveness of meetings: lack of intentionality (no clear purpose or goal), meeting bloat (excessive attendees), and poor management of participation equity (domination by louder voices).
Addressing these issues can significantly enhance meeting productivity.