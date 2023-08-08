How to tell your own story with Baratunde Thurston | Podcast Summary

How to tell your own story with Baratunde Thurston | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In this thought-provoking discussion, Emmy-nominated writer, activist, and comedian Baratunde Thurston joins Adam Grant to delve into the power of storytelling, the evolution of communication, and the role of emotional intelligence in our lives.
They explore the challenges and rewards of sharing personal narratives, the impact of curiosity, and the ethical considerations in the realm of artificial intelligence.
Reconnecting with Nature
Recognizing our belonging to the natural world can bring humility, joy, and a sense of connectedness.
Baratunde Thurston shares his experience working on the PBS series ‘America Outdoors’ and highlights the importance of reconnecting with nature.
Role of Generative AI
Generative AI can be exciting as an input to human creativity, but it should not be seen as a substitute for human creativity.
The ability to combine old things in new ways is valuable, but it’s important to consider what may be missed in the process.
Emotion Management
Regulating emotions too quickly may interfere with understanding and recognizing them.
It can be beneficial to ask where the emotion is coming from and whether it’s the right time to shape it or let the story unfold.