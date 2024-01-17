How to Thrive in an AI World: Matt Mullenwag 

‘Open source is all about almost like a bill of rights for you as the user… There’s rights and freedoms you have that no one can take away from you.’ – Matt Mullenweg

This insightful discussion between Tim Ferriss and Matt Mullenweg explores the power of open-source technology, user-centric business models, and adaptability in an AI-driven world.

The conversation also delves into strategies for handling life’s darkest moments, managing stress and burnout, and the rejuvenating effect of sabbaticals.

Table of Contents

Embracing Open Source

Open source technology offers users unrevokable rights to use, modify, and understand software.

This freedom empowers users while fostering innovation and creativity.

User-Centricity in Business

Businesses can benefit from adopting user-centric practices.

For instance, having new hires spend their initial weeks in customer support roles can foster a deep understanding of customer needs across all company roles.