How to Turn your Anxiety into an Entrepreneurial Superpower

Given the fast-paced world we live in with numerous pulls and tugs on us, we all have experienced some degree of anxiety now and then. And to top it all, we were hit by a pandemic, and our worries soared high.

“Anxiety’s like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do, but it doesn’t get you very far.” — Jodi Picoult, Author

It turns out if you pay attention and work with it; your anxiety can become a superpower. All you need is to look at it from a different perspective.

Like Maya Angelou put, “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.”

So how can you embrace your anxiety and turn it around?

Many times anxiety manifests itself as a premonitory feeling. You constantly feel like something bad is about to happen.

For example, you may be dreading being late for crucial meetings. Channel this fear to prepare for situations.

Once you’re prepared, you’ll note that you’ll be more organized and also punctual.

And we all know that being organized and punctual are traits of great leaders!

Embrace your vulnerability.

For best results, people you work with need to connect with you. Show yourself and be authentic.

If you’re nervous about speaking to someone in a meeting, admit it; the openness and sincerity will get you further than what you think.

Be uninhibited about your anxiety. This will enable you to help others face their fears and anxieties.

Studies have proven that being able to help others releases dopamine, the “feel-good” hormone.

Jason Saltzman used his anxiety and empathy to channelize his venture Relief App to help people tackle their debt.

“Nothing diminishes anxiety faster than action.”

—Walter Anderson, Political analyst

What you think is your “weakness” can be your superpower!

Via