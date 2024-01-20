How to use ChatGPT to write for millions: Lessons from David Perell (one of the best known internet writers)

‘I just believe that God, the creator, has given us all a series of gifts that allows us to do certain things easily and other things more in more difficult ways.’ – David Perell

David Perell, a renowned internet writer, shares how he utilizes ChatGPT to enhance his writing and personal growth. He delves into various aspects such as deep reading of old books, understanding personal taste, identifying heroes, recognizing leadership blind spots and unpacking business strategies.

Deep Reading with AI

ChatGPT proves to be a robust tool for deep reading of old books.

It assists users in understanding complex narratives and concepts more effectively by generating concise summaries and insights.

AI-Driven Taste Discovery

ChatGPT can help decipher personal tastes by analyzing patterns in preferences.

This understanding guides individuals towards content that aligns with their interests, thereby enhancing their learning experience.