How to use reverse selling process to handle any sales objection:

Reverse selling helped me bootstrap a $3M/year business.

Here’s what it is & how to use it to handle any sales objection:

In sales, most people handle objections after the pitch.

But a mentor taught me how true sales Jedis handle objections BEFORE the pitch.

It’s called REVERSE selling & it makes the sales process unscripted & effortless.

There are 3 types of sales objections:

1. Uncertainty (unsure of results/timing)
2. Financial (can’t afford)
3. Support (unsold partner/spouse)

To avoid them:

1. Control the call
2. Have a natural conversation
3. Gather info to handle objections

…before you pitch.

There are 5 core questions we need to answer during discovery:

1/ What problem is the prospect experiencing?
2/ How badly do they want to fix the problem?
3/ What have they tried already?
4/ Can they afford your service?
5/ Are they the decision-maker?

Let’s them break down:

1/ What problem is the prospect experiencing?

Something pushed them to book a call.

What was it?

The answer they give you may not be the real answer.

Dig in, ask probing questions, & get to the root cause.

Asking these questions will help:

2/ How badly does the prospect want to fix the problem?

What’s the severity of the problem?

Are they ready to take action?

If they’re not, the call is ending with “can you send me some more information.”

Avoid that outcome by asking these questions:

3/ What has the prospect tried already?

Are they shopping around?
What do they think about your competitors?
Have they had bad results trying something else?

This information helps you craft a perfect pitch.

Ask these questions to avoid sounding like every other service:

4/ Can the prospect afford your service?

If they can’t afford your service, you’re not making the sale.

Asking a prospect about their budget seems obvious, but few small businesses do it.

Doing this before the pitch helps overcome price objections.

5/ Are they the decision-maker?

The final objection to overcome is “I need to talk this over with my partner/spouse.”

Always find out if there are others involved in the buying decision.

If there are, save your time by getting all the decision makers on the call.

Always ask these 5 core sales questions before you pitch.

Once you have, you’re ready to:
•customize your offer for the prospect
•handle objections before they happen

The result: a frictionless sale.

That’s a wrap.

