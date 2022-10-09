How to use reverse selling process to handle any sales objection:

Here’s what it is & how to use it to handle any sales objection:
But a mentor taught me how true sales Jedis handle objections BEFORE the pitch.
It’s called REVERSE selling & it makes the sales process unscripted & effortless.
1. Uncertainty (unsure of results/timing)
2. Financial (can’t afford)
3. Support (unsold partner/spouse)
To avoid them:
1. Control the call
2. Have a natural conversation
3. Gather info to handle objections
…before you pitch.
1/ What problem is the prospect experiencing?
2/ How badly do they want to fix the problem?
3/ What have they tried already?
4/ Can they afford your service?
5/ Are they the decision-maker?
Let’s them break down:
Something pushed them to book a call.
What was it?
The answer they give you may not be the real answer.
Dig in, ask probing questions, & get to the root cause.
Asking these questions will help:
What’s the severity of the problem?
Are they ready to take action?
If they’re not, the call is ending with “can you send me some more information.”
Avoid that outcome by asking these questions:
Are they shopping around?
What do they think about your competitors?
Have they had bad results trying something else?
This information helps you craft a perfect pitch.
Ask these questions to avoid sounding like every other service:
If they can’t afford your service, you’re not making the sale.
Asking a prospect about their budget seems obvious, but few small businesses do it.
Doing this before the pitch helps overcome price objections.
The final objection to overcome is “I need to talk this over with my partner/spouse.”
Always find out if there are others involved in the buying decision.
If there are, save your time by getting all the decision makers on the call.
Once you have, you’re ready to:
•customize your offer for the prospect
•handle objections before they happen
The result: a frictionless sale.
