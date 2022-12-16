How to write a world-class newsletter in just one hour:

With our continued effort to bring startups to a mode, we continue our Interview with Mr.Pavan CEO, Whitemoney Consultancy to give a brief description about copyrights and its issues.



1. What is Copyright?

Copyright is a right given by the law to creators of literary, dramatic, musical and artistic works and producers of cinematograph films and sound recordings. In fact, it is a bundle of rights including, inter alia, rights of reproduction, communication to the public, adaptation and translation of the work. There could be slight variations in the composition of the rights depending on the work.

2. What is Covered by Copyrights?

Literary Musical and Cinematograph film and Artistic Works.

3. What is a work of joint authorship?

“Work of joint authorship” means a work produced by the collaboration of two or more authors in which the contribution of one author is not distinct from the contribution of the other author or authors.

4. What is the Procedure, where is it done?

The procedure is same as getting trademarks , but this has to be applied at Registrar of Copyrights and is located at B.2/W.3, C.R. Barracks, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi- 110 003.

5. What about Computer Programmes?

The term “literary work” here includes Computer Software and Programmes, Databases & Contents of a Website.

6. Are there any special rights in computer programmes?

Yes. In addition to all the rights applicable to a literary work, owner of the copyright in a computer programme enjoys the rights to sell or give on hire or offer for sale or hire, regardless of whether such a copy has been sold or given on hire on earlier occasion.

7. Is copyright applicable to Ideas?

There is no copyright in ideas. Copyright subsists only in the material form in which ideas are expressed. It is not infringement of copyright to adopt the ideas of another. However Ideas or Business Methods can be Patented in and only in USA and therefore the claim is also restricted in USA

8. Is copyright protected in perpetuity?

No. It is protected for a limited period of time.

9. What is the term of protection of copyright?

he general rule is that copyright lasts for 60 years. In the case of original literary, dramatic, musical and artistic works the 60-year period is counted from the year following the death of the author. In the case of cinematograph films, sound recordings, photographs, posthumous publications, anonymous and pseudonymous publications, works of government and works of international organisations, the 60-year period is counted from the date of publication.

10. Who all have rights in a musical sound recording?

There are many right holders in a musical sound recording. For example, the lyricist who wrote the lyrics, the composer who set the music, the singer who sang the song, the musician (s) who performed the background music, and the person or company who produced the sound recording. (more…)