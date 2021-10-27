How to write memos? Gokul Rajaram has practical tips for you

Entrepreneurs and operators: the best memos and decks are written in the form of a conclusion followed by a series of assertions supporting the conclusion.

Each assertion should have a list of evidence that reinforces that assertion.

End the memo with the key risks to any of the assertions, or the validity of the evidence.

For example: conclusion: Startup X is on track to become a $10B company in 5 years because: – assertion 1: we have figured out scaled customer acquisition [evidence] – assertion 2: customers retain very well once we acquire them [evidence]

– assertion 3: the market is massive and we can grow 1000x from here [evidence] – assertion 4: we have rendered the competition irrelevant [evidence] – assertion 5: we have the best team in the business [evidence]

Avoid slides or sections with titles like “Team” or “Growth” That’s neither an assertion nor evidence. It’s just a passive word and doesn’t convey anything that furthers the story you want to tell.

To summarize: – start with the conclusion first – frame the document as a set of assertions – provide a logical chain of evidence to support each assertion