How Women Rise: Break the 12 Habits Holding You Back from Your Next Raise, Promotion, or Job – Sally Helgesen

How Women Rise, authored by Sally Helgesen, provides a comprehensive guide for women to break the barriers in their professional growth. It identifies 12 common habits that often hold women back from advancing in their careers and offers practical solutions to overcome them.

Reluctance to Claim Achievements

Women often downplay their accomplishments or attribute them to team efforts.

Acknowledging and communicating your achievements is crucial for professional advancement.

Failing to Enlist Allies from Day One

Building a support network from the start is crucial for success.

Seek out mentors and allies who can provide guidance and support.

Putting Your Job Before Your Career

Focusing too much on your current job can limit future opportunities.

It’s important to consider long-term career goals and take steps towards them.

The Inability to Brag

Women often struggle with self-promotion.

However, showcasing your achievements is critical for career progression.