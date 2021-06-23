How you’re going to sell defines you and your business

How you’re going to SELL <far more important than> What you’re going to BUILD

How you’re going to SELL <will help you figure out> What you should BUILD

How you’re going to SELL <determines> Who you’re going to BUILD FOR

How you’re going to SELL <automatically defines> What type of a company you’ll become / are on track to become

How you’re going to SELL <drives> the type of team you need to build

How you’re going to SELL <also helps you figure out> The type of investors you’ll find alignment with

How you’re going to SELL <determines> The timeline to the first $1M which is a critical milestone for validation etc.

How you’re going to SELL <determines> How big or small you’ll be in terms of number of employees.

How you’re going to SELL <has the power to> Dramatically change the life you’ll live as a founder & maybe crucial to understand before even starting your company.

How you’re going to SELL <has the power to> Define how happy or unhappy you’ll be in your entrepreneurship journey.

How you’re going to SELL <is that’s why> THE most important decision you’ll ever make as a founder and something you’ll want to make on Day -1.

How you’re going to SELL <and it’s importance is the biggest takeaway> For me from my 20+ yrs of entrepreneurship & something that’s guided my decisions at every fork — and even today as I build Better Capital from the ground up.