By the end of its fiscal year in 2025, HP will eliminate between 4,000 and 6,000 positions, making it the most recent tech company to join the layoffs trend.

A month after market analysts IDC and Gartner warned that the demand for computers is declining at its quickest rate in decades, the company announced the layoffs accompanying an 11% decline in quarterly sales.

