HTC Vive Flow is the first entertainment-focused VR headset from HTC

The new product, called the HTC Vive Flow, is priced at $499 and is the first entertainment focused VR headset from HTC. It’s modeled after consumer sunglasses and though they still look bulky, they are much more manageable than the enterprise variants.

For one, the new HTC Vive Flow is a standalone VR headset, meaning it doesn’t require expensive computer hardware to go with it.

The Vive Flow has a 100-degree field of view and 75Hz refresh rate, which is slightly lower than the 120-degree FoV and 90Hz refresh rate on the HTC Vive Focus 3, which is meant for businesses.