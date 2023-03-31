- Huawei, a leading supplier of telecom gear, smartphones, and other advanced equipment, has reported a major drop in profits.
- This drop is attributed to a US-led pressure campaign in recent years.
- Meng has been appointed chair.
Huawei reports major drop in profits; Meng appointed chair
- Huawei, a leading supplier of telecom gear, smartphones, and other advanced equipment, has reported a major drop in profits.
- This drop is attributed to a US-led pressure campaign in recent years.
- Meng has been appointed chair.
[Via]