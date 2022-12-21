Huawei research finds current infrastructure unable to sustain metaverse

• Huawei research finds that the current telecom infrastructure is unable to meet the demands of the Metaverse.
• Abhinav Purohit, Chief Strategist for Huawei’s Middle East area, states that networks need fixed throughput, rendering, and download speed problems.
• According to Huawei, 5G and 6G networks may meet the Metaverse’s demands even if the existing telecom infrastructure is unable to do so.
