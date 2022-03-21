Hubspot hacked; Hacker Steals Customer Data From Circle, BlockFi, Other Crypto Firms

- Circle, BlockFi, Pantera Capital, NYDIG and other prominent crypto firms that disclosed over the weekend that their customer data had been hacked.
- In emails to clients, the companies revealed that Hubspot, a marketing and sales platform, had informed them that a hacker had gained access to the personal data of their customers.
- In the case of Circle, the company wrote that “customers’ funds, financial transaction data and know your customer (KYC) data were also not affected,” but added that clients’ contact information was stolen.
[Via]