    Hughes, OneWeb join hands for Low Earth Orbit satellite service in US, India

    • Hughes Network Systems, which focuses on satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks, and OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit satellite communications company backed by Bharti, have signed a distribution agreement in the US, for enterprise services, the companies said on Friday.
    • Hughes is also the prime contractor on an agreement with the US Air Force Research Lab to integrate and demonstrate managed LEO SATCOM using OneWeb capacity in the Arctic region.
    • Service testing on the satellites already in orbit is under way, using gateways that Hughes is building for the network.
    Daily.