Hughes, OneWeb join hands for Low Earth Orbit satellite service in US, India
Hughes Network Systems, which focuses on satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks, and OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit satellite communications company backed by Bharti, have signed a distribution agreement in the US, for enterprise services, the companies said on Friday.
Hughes is also the prime contractor on an agreement with the US Air Force Research Lab to integrate and demonstrate managed LEO SATCOM using OneWeb capacity in the Arctic region.
Service testing on the satellites already in orbit is under way, using gateways that Hughes is building for the network.