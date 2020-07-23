Hyax aims to become an all-in-one platform for creators to sell their digital/physical products.

Hyax provides creators with everything they need to sell their digital or physical products.

From courses & memberships to downloads & physical goods, make your revenue with this one platform.

Lost Angeles

About the founding team :
Jack Paxton is a full-stack marketer with a successful decade in digital marketing behind him.

– Founder of a Top Growth Marketing agency.
– Co-founder and owner of Vyper, a growth tool that scales businesses using referrals and giveaway contents.
– Co-founder and owner of Hyax, an all-in-one platform that provides creators with everything they need to sell their digital or physical products.

