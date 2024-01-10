Hyundai’s Supernal unveils electric air taxi, plans for 2028 launch

- Hyundai’s advanced air mobility company, Supernal, has revealed its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, the S-A2, with plans for passenger shuttling by 2028.
- The S-A2, which will undergo a lengthy certification process with the Federal Aviation Administration, is designed for suburban to inner city travel, with trips between 25 and 40 miles.
- The aircraft’s interior is modular, allowing for battery replacement as technology advances, and operates at a noise level comparable to a dishwasher.