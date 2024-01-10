Subscribe

Hyundai’s Supernal unveils electric air taxi, plans for 2028 launch

  • Hyundai’s advanced air mobility company, Supernal, has revealed its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, the S-A2, with plans for passenger shuttling by 2028.
  • The S-A2, which will undergo a lengthy certification process with the Federal Aviation Administration, is designed for suburban to inner city travel, with trips between 25 and 40 miles.
  • The aircraft’s interior is modular, allowing for battery replacement as technology advances, and operates at a noise level comparable to a dishwasher.

RelatedIdeas

5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »