“I’m pretty surprised, especially after he put out a tweet saying he wouldn’t do it.

But I guess after the last commotion over the weekend, he’s probably not too happy about all that.”, says 20-year-old Jack Sweeney whose Twitter account @ElonJet (tracks Elon Musk’s private jet travel), was banned.

“Now I’m going to keep going on forever,” he said. “I guess I can’t let him win now.”