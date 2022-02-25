I was wrong, we need crypto: DHH

- In just three weeks of honking, blocked streets and bridges, bouncy castles and flag waving, this peaceful protest movement managed to provoke the most shockingly authoritarian response from the Canadian government.
- Even with the protests cleared out, the police vowed to press their new financial powers against anyone involved for months to come.
- Even just a few months ago, I would not have found it credible if you said a three-week peaceful protest in Canada could have lead to martial law, frozen bank accounts, and terrorist-financing laws being used to hunt protest donors.
