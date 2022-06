“It looks like it’s being liquidated. I’m not bullish at that $20,000 or $21,000 on bitcoin. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it went to $10,000,” billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach told CNBC in a “Closing Bell” interview.

Bitcoin fell to $20,378 immediately after the Fed announced its biggest interest-rate hike since 1994 on Wednesday, but rebounded back above $21,000. It was trading at $21,693 on Thursday, up about 6% in the last 24 hours.