IAMAI mandates chairperson to be from an Indian firm, reserves 50% council seats for Indian companies

  • The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has passed resolutions requiring its chairperson to be from an Indian company and reserving half of its governing council seats for Indian firms.
  • The definition of an Indian company includes having a permanent establishment in India and majority revenue from India, with exceptions for SaaS and similar companies.
  • The resolutions aim to wrestle control of tech policy-making from non-Indian Big Tech platforms, but critics argue it could undermine the Indian startup ecosystem and restrict membership.
