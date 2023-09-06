IBM aims to drive innovation and provide solutions to global challenges by leveraging the intellectual talent of students, faculty, and industrial researchers.
The collaborations will focus on research areas including natural language processing, deep generative AI models for multivariate data, detecting and explaining fake news, optimizing workloads in a hybrid cloud environment, and sustainable computing.
The long-standing partnerships have resulted in significant technological advancements and have led to the development of machine learning for understanding Hindi language nuances in India.