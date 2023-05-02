IBM freezes hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be replaced by AI: Bloomberg

  • IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg that 30% of back-office roles, such as human resources, may be replaced by AI over the next five years.
  • As a result, IBM has halted hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be impacted.
