- IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg that 30% of back-office roles, such as human resources, may be replaced by AI over the next five years.
- As a result, IBM has halted hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be impacted.
IBM freezes hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be replaced by AI: Bloomberg
