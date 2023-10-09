Subscribe

IBM introduces AI-based threat detection and response services

  • IBM has launched its AI-powered Threat Detection and Response Services (TDR) that can automatically manage up to 85% of security alerts, improving response times.
  • The TDR services offer 24/7 monitoring and automated remediation of security alerts across hybrid cloud environments, leveraging AI models that learn from real-world data.
  • The services are supported by IBM Consulting’s global team of security analysts and can integrate with a client’s existing security assets, providing an enterprise-wide view of threat detection.
