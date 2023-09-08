IBM Introduces New Generative AI Models and Tools on Watsonx Data Science Platform

- Called the Granite series models, IBM’s latest large language models are designed for text summarization, analysis, and generation with specialized subsets in various domains.
- IBM’s Tuning Studio allows Watsonx users to tailor AI models to their data and another upcoming feature is a synthetic data generator for tabular data.
- In Q4 2023, IBM will launch new generative AI capabilities in Watsonx.data, a self-service chatbot-like tool for data exploration and analysis, alongside a vector database capability for retrieval-augmented generation.