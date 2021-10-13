IBM releases AI based solutions aimed at environmental intelligence

Armonk New York based technology major IBM has released an AI driven software that will provide environmental intelligence-based insights.

“IBM is bringing together the power of AI and hybrid cloud to provide businesses with environmental intelligence designed to help them improve environmental performance and reporting, create more efficient business operations,” said Kareem Yusuf, Ph.D., General Manager, IBM AI Applications.

The IBM environmental Intelligence Suite aims to help organisations streamline and automate the management of environmental risks and provide solutions such as carbon accounting and its reduction.