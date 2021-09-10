    IBM Watson Assistant gets new features for call centre automation

    • Technology giant IBM has announced new automation-focused capabilities for Watson Assistant, the intelligent virtual agent that can help businesses leverage AI and NLP to address customer issues on first contact.
    • IBM said users with Plus and Enterprise plans can opt for IntelePeer through an add-on and set up a new phone number with a voice agent.
    • Along with the ability to set up voice agents, IBM has made Watson Assistant’s search skill, announced in beta last December, generally available and introduced a new agent app.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.