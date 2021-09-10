HomeNewsIBM Watson Assistant gets new features for call centre automation
IBM Watson Assistant gets new features for call centre automation
Technology giant IBM has announced new automation-focused capabilities for Watson Assistant, the intelligent virtual agent that can help businesses leverage AI and NLP to address customer issues on first contact.
IBM said users with Plus and Enterprise plans can opt for IntelePeer through an add-on and set up a new phone number with a voice agent.
Along with the ability to set up voice agents, IBM has made Watson Assistant’s search skill, announced in beta last December, generally available and introduced a new agent app.