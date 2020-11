https://www.gsmarena.com/realme_watch_most_shipped_wearable_q2_q3_2020-news-46234.php

Oppo offshoot Realme has emerged as the No. 1 brand in the wearables category in IDC India’s Monthly Wearable Device Report of September 2020, gaining a share of 22.1% in India’s wearables market.

Realme Watch was the most shipped device in India in the last two quarters, with a market share of 21.3% and 24.1% in Q2′ 20 and Q3′ 20, respectively.