4. Insanely clear

You may have an Oscar-winning screenplay and a star-studded cast, but no scene is shot without “action.”
Successful people who turn their dreams into reality do so with extraordinary hard work. Drawing from his years of experience as a serial entrepreneur who built and nurtured a number of start-ups into multi-million-dollar enterprises, bestselling author Om Swami opens up in this book like never before.
No matter who you are—an entrepreneur or an aspiring one, a management graduate on your first internship or a seasoned manager—by the time you finish reading this book, you will be better equipped to succeed in business and life as well as handle the responsibility that comes with success.
Save
Clarity of thought is the foremost quality of successful and happy people. It's the stuff geniuses are made of.
A confused person takes the longest path to success (material or spiritual). When you are clear ,you may fail ,and yet your other qualities help you make better decisions the next time vastly improving your odds of success.
Save
Have you ever felt lost, like you're just going through the motions?
Finding your purpose and living a life aligned with your values is crucial to success and happiness.
It can be a game-changer!
It's all about discovering what truly drives you and aligning your goals and actions with your values.
Save
Our thoughts shape our reality.
Your mindset has a major impact on your success. Cultivate a positive, growth-oriented mindset and learn to overcome limiting beliefs.
A positive, growth-oriented mindset opens doors, while a negative one slams them shut. Let's learn to harness the power of our minds and turn limiting beliefs into unlimited possibilities.
Save
Want to be successful? Emulate successful people!
Successful people develop positive habits that support their goals. Replace negative habits with positive ones and stick with them.
Cultivate habits that propel you towards your goals, like exercise, meditation, and positive self-talk. And remember, success is a marathon, not a sprint - consistency is key.
Save
The glass is always half full when you practice gratitude. Practice gratitude and be thankful for what you have in your life. This helps cultivate a positive mindset and attracts more abundance and success.
Being thankful for what you have attracts more abundance and success into your life. So, let's start counting our blessings!
Save
Building strong relationships with others is essential for success. Cultivate relationships with people who support and encourage you. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, not bring you down. Building strong relationships with positive, supportive individuals will give you the encouragement and motivation you need to succeed.
Save
Life is fast-paced, but mindfulness is your break from the chaos. Whether it's meditation, yoga, or simply taking a deep breath, mindfulness reduces stress and sharpens your focus and clarity. Practice mindfulness and meditation to improve your emotional intelligence, reduce stress, and increase focus and clarity.
Save
There are four insanities that successful people live and breathe, This is known as the EPIC Model of Success: Enthusiastic, Persistent, Independent and Clear.
1.Insanely Enthusiastic:
The word enthusiasm comes from the Greek word enthousiasmos , meaning inspiration or possession by a god.
When you are enthusiastic about something,you are not just keen and eager,you are in love with it too.You find yourself thinking, talking, dreaming, contemplating about it all the time.
Consider yourself very lucky if you are insanely enthusiastic about something in life;half the job is done.
Save
Persistence is not giving up no matter what.
Persistence is to continue working on something with an open mind while making improvements to progressively build your chances of success. Successful people are not afraid of changing their opinions about something. There's no wisdom in sticking to something just because you said so, even though you now know better. In other words, they continue to learn and improve.
Save
Champions in any field, be it corporate leadership, sports, the arts,etc., are fiercely independent thinkers.
They have mastered the delicate art of balancing others' inputs and opinions with their own goals and views. They don't go out seeking approval on every little matter, nor do they need to be spoon fed.Paradoxically, independent people make great team players and they certainly make inspirational leaders.
Save
What success means to you can't and ideally shouldn't come from external sources because an overwhelming majority of people around you are simply chasing success as defined by others.It takes deep insight to realise that you must have your own definition of success. And it won't be possible until you are clear about your principles and values, or, in other words, what do you stand for?
Your life will never be the same again the day you figure out the answer to this question.
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved