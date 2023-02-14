4. Take a Big Picture View

It’s normal to feel frustrated with your partner from time to time. Hell, we’d even go as far as to say that it’s weird to never feel frustrated with them.





Marriage can be frustrating. When two people live together, coping with bills, mortgages, kids, schedules, in-laws, mouth breathing, weird snacking, and everything in between, one person will inevitably drive the other one a bit nuts.





But frustration can quickly deteriorate into resentment or full-on anger . So, the trick becomes understanding how to deal with frustration in a healthy way.