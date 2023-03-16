A hero chooses a life of meaning

Four primary characters

There are four characters in every story: the victim, the villain, the hero, and the guide. These four characters live inside us. If we play the victim, we’re doomed to fail. If we play the villain, we will not create genuine bonds.

But if we play the role of hero or guide, our lives will flourish. The hard part is being self-aware enough to know which character we are playing.

Playing the hero improves our stories dramatically. If we want to take control of our lives and bend our story toward meaning, we can surface more hero energy and less victim and villain energy.







