A product race is under way in the world of artificial intelligence
- Big tech companies are scrambling to demonstrate their chops after the public release and runaway adoption of OpenAI’s ChatGPT
- Generative AI is destined to become the overlay for not only search engines but also creative work, busywork, memo writing, research, homework, sketching, outlining, storyboarding, and teaching
- In order to create, one must know how to guide the machines to the desired outcome
A new income source
- Prompt engineering is still a side hustle, earning just over 800 euros since September
- The most crucial element of a successful query is iteration
- Subject-area expertise is also essential for text tools
- Dan Shipper, an entrepreneur and writer, has been using ChatGPT to help write his blog posts
- Once the machine furnishes the text, Shipper reviews it, checks it to make sure it's accurate, and then spruces it up with his own rhetorical flourishes
- Taste and experience, qualities that Shipper attributes to a good manager, are required to create a successful prompt
- Sometimes, the prompt writing itself holds a specific kind of delight
