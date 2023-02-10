logo
nextbigwhat logo
IDEAS
0
Talking to AI Might Be the Most Important Skill of This Century

Talking to AI Might Be the Most Important Skill of This Century

A product race is under way in the world of artificial intelligence

  • Big tech companies are scrambling to demonstrate their chops after the public release and runaway adoption of OpenAI’s ChatGPT
  • Generative AI is destined to become the overlay for not only search engines but also creative work, busywork, memo writing, research, homework, sketching, outlining, storyboarding, and teaching
  • In order to create, one must know how to guide the machines to the desired outcome

Save

A new income source

1

A new income source

  • Prompt engineering is still a side hustle, earning just over 800 euros since September
  • The most crucial element of a successful query is iteration
  • Subject-area expertise is also essential for text tools
  • Dan Shipper, an entrepreneur and writer, has been using ChatGPT to help write his blog posts
  • Once the machine furnishes the text, Shipper reviews it, checks it to make sure it's accurate, and then spruces it up with his own rhetorical flourishes
  • Taste and experience, qualities that Shipper attributes to a good manager, are required to create a successful prompt
  • Sometimes, the prompt writing itself holds a specific kind of delight
0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivitySalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Helpful Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login