A Rock in Space





This fundamental limitation makes for some really strange effects when you consider how things look to someone standing on Earth and someone going really fast on a rocket ship.





For example, Einstein considered the case of a rock in space giv­ing off heat. That heat will come off the rock in the form of infra­red photons.





If you are floating in space next to the rock, you might not notice anything strange. You would see photons coming off the rock and you would measure that the photons had a certain energy (as all photons do).







