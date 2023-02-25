Achieving Temperance

Discipline Is Destiny is a book by Ryan Holiday, published in 2022. The book explores the power of self-control and how it can help shape our lives and destinies.

The book focuses on Stoic philosophy and the importance of having discipline and self-control in order to achieve our goals.





It explores how discipline can help us make better decisions and lead healthier, more meaningful lives.





It also provides practical advice on how to build and maintain discipline and self-control, as well as how to identify and overcome obstacles.