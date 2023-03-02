logo
How to See Your Hidden Assumptions

When it comes to strategy and innovation, success depends on how fast you become aware of your assumptions and then modify them. But it's a paradox: You can't see your most fundamental assumptions until you overcome them. This means that you can only understand your mindsets that were barriers retrospectively. Here are a couple of approaches to use to challenge and expand mindsets.

Adapt a Business Model

Find a company completely outside of your industry or market and look at what makes them different and what they do really well. Use the format "I want to be the ____________ of ____________" by putting a company name into the first blank and the area of your target market or innovation area into the second blank. 


Your mindsets naturally constrain your ability to consider alternatives and possibilities that go beyond the boundaries of your thinking. The goal is to recognize that you hold assumptions and then act to surface them.

Identify Areas of Intrigue

  • Get clear on what you need to know and learn. List up to 4-5 topics
  • For each topic, create a list of guiding questions that, if answered, would really give you a solid understanding of the area
  • This exercise will help you better understand what's most important to further explore so you can broaden your perspective
