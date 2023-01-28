Amplify what works.





Once you figure out what is working, amplify what you’re doing to scale up your revenue, even without hiring employees. Here are some ideas to amplify what works:





Invest in digital marketing and public relations

Scale your product or service

Build media and consumer reviews. Create content that your customers want to watch

Remove barriers to buy. Example: 1-Click buying from Amazon

Make sales a part of customer service. Make the experience of returning customers better by selling what they need





Pick the right online community platform(s) and build relationships with social media influencers.







