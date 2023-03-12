An Office With No Plants

Design matters and can greatly affect your productivity and mental health.
Employees at offices with plants report higher levels of concentration.
If you notice your workspace environment is less than ideal, speak up about it to your manager or human resources.
Being close to natural sunlight can make or break an employee’s experience.
Productivity gains (and losses) are connected to employees’ environmental conditions, so companies that create ideal office environments with abundant natural light and unobstructed outdoor views will reap the dividends.
