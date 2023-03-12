logo
5 Insidious Ways Office Design Sets You Up To Fail

Design matters and can greatly affect your productivity and mental health.

An Office With No Plants

Employees at offices with plants report higher levels of concentration.


If you notice your workspace environment is less than ideal, speak up about it to your manager or human resources.

Stale Office Air

The air you are breathing in enclosed spaces could be impairing your cognitive function.


Bringing more fresh air inside, or having a good ventilation system, is linked to better employee performance.

Poor Lighting

Being close to natural sunlight can make or break an employee’s experience. 


Productivity gains (and losses) are connected to employees’ environmental conditions, so companies that create ideal office environments with abundant natural light and unobstructed outdoor views will reap the dividends.

The Colleagues You Sit With

People’s moods are contagious. When your co-worker is rude, you will start to catch their bad attitude, too.


Sitting within a 25-foot radius of a high performer could positively boost the performance of colleagues by 15%.

Optimal Temperatures

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends keeping the temperatures in office buildings between 68 and 76 degrees Fahrenheit, a range that can feel like the difference between a freezer and a sauna, depending on your personal preference.

