What makes high achievers successful is grit—a combination of passion and perseverance—coupled with their raw talent. Talent is important, but talent multiplied by grit is what builds skill, and skill multiplied by grit equals achievement.
Add to BigBook
Enthusiasm is common. Endurance is rare.
Add to BigBook
Success is never final; failure is never fatal. It’s courage that counts
ANGELA DUCKWORTH
Add to BigBook
The concept of "grit" can be defined as perseverance. Only perseverance will lead to great success. A high achiever never believes they will ever achieve their goals; they are constantly striving for more and are the polar opposite of complacent, being perpetually dissatisfied. However, being unsatisfied and constantly seeking more is satisfying to them in an odd way.
Someone with true grit has an unwavering passion; they persevere in the face of adversity; giving up is simply not an option for them.
High achievers are distinguished by a combination of passion and perseverance. Grit is a quality shared by high achievers.
Add to BigBook
I won’t just have a job; I’ll have a calling. I’ll challenge myself every day. When I get knocked down, I’ll get back up. I may not be the smartest person in the room, but I’ll strive to be the grittiest.
ANGELA DUCKWORTH
Society places a huge amount of emphasis on talent, which is a natural ability. Talent is the only reason we ever have good results.
The idea that high achievers have some miraculous skill is more appealing than the fact that we are simply average and don’t put in enough effort.
This magical skill that someone might hold means we simply don’t need to consider ourselves in the same league as them, so there is no reason to compare ourselves.
Add to BigBook
“If we overestimate talent, we underestimate everything else.”
Exceptional performance is most often the result of countless accumulated acts of practice.
Talent x Effort = Skill
Skill x Effort = Achievement
In achievement, talent matters, but effort counts twice as much.
"Talent" is how quickly your skills improve when you invest effort. Achievement is what happens when you take skills and use them.
Add to BigBook
Add to BigBook
Finding this passion is, in most cases, a process of discovery followed by a longer period of interest development, cultivation, and refinement. What separates the grittiest from the rest is their capacity to stick with interests for the long term, identify nuances that keep them interested, and explore their passion at a deeper level.
Seminal research by Anders Ericsson (the 10,000-hour rule) suggests that what separates experts is not just the rate at which they practice at an early stage but the way in which they practice.
Add to BigBook
We typically follow a progression that begins with a self-centered interest, progresses to self-disciplined practice, and finally integrates our work with some other-centered purpose.
This purpose-driven grit is supported by the gritty's underlying optimism and willingness to look forward despite failure after failure.
Add to BigBook
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved