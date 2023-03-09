Ask Questions

Social awkwardness comes from a sense of not appearing normal under the gaze of others in public. Social awkwardness is a sense that is generated by your own worries about what others think of your appearance. The social awkward situations can prevent you from fully interacting with others out of fear of being ridiculed.
Asking questions and seeking their agreement about the topics increase their interest in communicating with you. While this will give a sudden boost to your confidence, it is important to make sure not to start every conversation with a question or as too many questions during a conversation.
Non-verbal skills are very important in increasing your confidence. In fact, experts claim that the success of any conversation depends on how you say things rather than what you say. While communicating with others, try to be polite and avoid taking over the conversation.
Most of the socially awkward situations occur while you don’t listen to the other person and end up speaking something irrelevant. The most common problem of not listening to someone may be “you are lost in your thoughts.” so when communicating with others, try to listen properly when in a conversation.
