At its best, an apology is the fruit of personal change, not a tool for interpersonal persuasion

Apologies shouldn't be manipulative tools used to extract forgiveness, but instead, the result of personal change.





To deserve forgiveness, the motive behind the apology should be restoring integrity, not just trust.

Experts often focus on the mechanics of the apology to solve the relationship problem, but it's essential to focus on the integrity problem too.





Spend more time reflecting on how to merit forgiveness, rather than worrying about how to give an apology.

Absorb the learning, own up to any damage caused, listen deeply to others' perspectives, and make commitments to prevent future wrongs.





Only then can an apology be sincere and deserving of consideration.