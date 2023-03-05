logo
nextbigwhat logo
RELATIONSHIPS AND ME
0
What a Real Apology Requires

What a Real Apology Requires

Most of what has been written about apologies is fundamentally manipulative, because the focus is on technique — on applying psychology to extract forgiveness from others, as in: “What do I need to say in order to get my boss/child/neighbor to trust me again?”


This view of apologies is one of today’s most pernicious assaults on trust.

Save

At its best, an apology is the fruit of personal change, not a tool for interpersonal persuasion

1

At its best, an apology is the fruit of personal change, not a tool for interpersonal persuasion

Apologies shouldn't be manipulative tools used to extract forgiveness, but instead, the result of personal change.


To deserve forgiveness, the motive behind the apology should be restoring integrity, not just trust.

Experts often focus on the mechanics of the apology to solve the relationship problem, but it's essential to focus on the integrity problem too.


  • Spend more time reflecting on how to merit forgiveness, rather than worrying about how to give an apology.
  • Absorb the learning, own up to any damage caused, listen deeply to others' perspectives, and make commitments to prevent future wrongs.


Only then can an apology be sincere and deserving of consideration.

0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivityRelationships and meSalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login